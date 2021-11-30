Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: will the UK vaccinate children under 12?

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Share this article
Some countries, such as the US and Israel, are now offering COVID vaccines to all children aged five and over. It’s a sign of how well vaccine rollout has gone in these places, but also that the pandemic is still raging on. Governments are going further and further to try to stay on top of the virus.

Could the UK follow suit? One group that will help decide is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Politicians condemn bad behaviour, and then behave badly
~ Sweden's flight-free movement: how views about holiday air travel are changing
~ Josephine Baker’s ‘Rainbow Tribe’ and the pursuit of universal brotherhood
~ Parliamentary inquiry to put behaviour of 'big tech' under scrutiny
~ What is Hanukah and how is it celebrated in Britain?
~ Green transition will be less painful if we avoid repeating 1970s western policy errors in the oil market
~ Josephine Baker: what it means to enter France's hallowed Panthéon
~ What's next for Afghanistan? Two experts make predictions
~ Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus expert explains what researchers know and what they don't
~ What the public doesn't get: Anti-CRT lawmakers are passing pro-CRT laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter