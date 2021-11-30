Tolerance.ca
Josephine Baker’s ‘Rainbow Tribe’ and the pursuit of universal brotherhood

By Yves Denéchère, Professeur d'histoire contemporaine, Université d'Angers
Among all the causes championed by Josephine Baker, her child advocacy work isn’t the one that is most remembered today. However, her actions helped to popularise international adoption.

On 30 November, Josephine Baker (1906-1975) will be inducted into France’s Panthéon. An official statement by the Élysée Palace describes her as “a member of the Resistance and tireless anti-racist activist […] involved in all the battles that unite righteous and willing citizens in France…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


