Human Rights Observatory

Josephine Baker: what it means to enter France's hallowed Panthéon

By Laura O'Brien, Senior Lecturer in Modern European History, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Josephine Baker – performer, Resistance hero, and civil rights activist – is the first woman of colour to enter the Panthéon in Paris, where her remains will be interred. She is is the latest hero of the French Republic to be “Panthéonised”. But what does it mean to enter into the “temple of the nation”, and how does this process work?

Panthéonisation, as the process is known, has its origins in the French Revolution. In 1791, the revolutionary National Assembly voted to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


