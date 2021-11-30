Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemalan Journalists Protest Attacks on Media

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Journalists protest to demand an investigation into the killing of two journalists and increased security for the profession in front of the Interior Ministry building in Guatemala City, March 11, 2015. © 2015 AP Photo/Moises Castillo November 30 marks Guatemalan Journalist’s Day, established in 1972 to honor the “vital role” journalists serve in the country. This year, journalists are observing the day by demonstrating against a government that is escalating attacks against them and failing to protect press freedom. Human Rights Watch and the Committee to Protect…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Jamaicans mourn the passing of human rights defender Nancy Anderson, who worked to assist the island's most vulnerable citizens
~ As shorebird populations drastically decline in the French Caribbean, hunting traditions persist
~ How uncertainty can impair our ability to make rational decisions – new research
~ Civil society calls on French company Thales to put an end to suspected indirect support to the Myanmar Junta
~ What's the secret to making sure AI doesn't steal your job? Work with it, not against it
~ The Jenkins review has 28 recommendations to fix parliament's toxic culture - will our leaders listen?
~ Word from The Hill: Politicians condemn bad behaviour, and then behave badly
~ Digital panaceas for an analog world
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Kill, ‘Disappear’ Ex-Officials
~ Tanzania: No Justice for Zanzibar Election Violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter