Human Rights Observatory

Civil society calls on French company Thales to put an end to suspected indirect support to the Myanmar Junta

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF), along with three other organisations, Info Birmanie (IB), Justice For Myanmar (JFM) and Sherpa, denounce exports of military technology carried out by French transnational company Thales to an Indian intermediary partner of the Myanmar military junta, which could allegedly be carried out in violation of the restrictive measures imposed by the European Union (EU), after the February 2021 attempted coup in Myanmar. The organisations call on Thales to stop these exports, and ask the French authorities to take the necessary measures to put an end to this partnership…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


