Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We shouldn't lift all COVID public health measures until kids are vaccinated. Here's why

By Zoë Hyde, Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
The delay in vaccinating children means public health measures will be vital in keeping COVID under control in the community.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What's the secret to making sure AI doesn't steal your job? Work with it, not against it
~ The Jenkins review has 28 recommendations to fix parliament's toxic culture - will our leaders listen?
~ Word from The Hill: Politicians condemn bad behaviour, and then behave badly
~ Digital panaceas for an analog world
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Kill, ‘Disappear’ Ex-Officials
~ His spirit will return to Country. Vale David Dalaithngu, the actor who shaped Australian cinema
~ Tanzania: No Justice for Zanzibar Election Violence
~ Climate activism has gone digital and disruptive, and it's finally facing up to racism within the movement
~ Luxon takes the controls – can the former Air NZ CEO make National straighten up and fly right?
~ Who decides when parliament sits and what happens if it doesn't?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter