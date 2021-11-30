Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Jenkins review has 28 recommendations to fix parliament's toxic culture - will our leaders listen?

By Sonia Palmieri, Gender Policy Fellow, Australian National University
In the wake of Brittany Higgins’ shocking allegations about being raped in a ministers’ office by a colleague, Prime Minister Scott Morrison initiated multiple inquiries.

Arguably, the most significant was the independent review into parliamentary workplaces, headed up by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins


