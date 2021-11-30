Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: No Justice for Zanzibar Election Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman walks past a wall with posters of presidential candidates in Zanzibar’s town on October 24, 2020. © 2020 Patrick Meinhardt / AFP via Getty Images (November 30, 2021) – The Tanzanian government has not held security forces and aligned militia accountable for killings in Zanzibar during the 2020 elections, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch research has found that at least 14 people died and 55 were injured, as police, soldiers, and armed men in civilian clothes teargassed and shot at crowds, between October 26 and 30, 2020. The armed men also…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


