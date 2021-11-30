Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Kill, ‘Disappear’ Ex-Officials

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File (New York) – Taliban forces in Afghanistan have summarily executed or forcibly disappeared more than 100 former police and intelligence officers in just four provinces since taking over the country on August 15, 2021, despite a proclaimed amnesty, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.  November 30, 2021 “No Forgiveness for People Like You” Executions and Enforced Disappearances in Afghanistan under the Taliban Download the full report…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


