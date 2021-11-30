Climate activism has gone digital and disruptive, and it's finally facing up to racism within the movement
By Nina Hall, Assistant Professor of International Relations, Johns Hopkins University
Charles Lawrie, Doctoral Researcher in International Relations, University of Sussex
Sahar Priano, Researcher, Johns Hopkins University
By introducing tactics of direct action and digital mobilisation, Fridays for Future and Extinction Rebellion have renewed the climate movement and accelerated climate action.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 29, 2021