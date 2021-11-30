Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Luxon takes the controls – can the former Air NZ CEO make National straighten up and fly right?

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
Share this article
Once a broad political church, the National Party has become a house divided against itself. New leader Christopher Luxon faces huge challenges uniting both the party and its wider congregation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate activism has gone digital and disruptive, and it's finally facing up to racism within the movement
~ Who decides when parliament sits and what happens if it doesn't?
~ 'Strollout' has gathered pace, romping home as the Macquarie word of the year. I'd have gone for 'vax' if on the list
~ GDP is like a heart rate monitor: it tells us about life, but not about our lives
~ Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed
~ Schools need to step up to address Islamophobia
~ Omicron: Senior Nigerian scientist considers fallout, and why travel bans are a waste of time
~ Giving Tuesday: Charitable gifts from donor-advised funds favor education and religion
~ Making Turkish music in Hungary: Can this be a ‘Nasip Kısmet’ moment?
~ Canada Flooding Highlights Need for Inclusive Climate Action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter