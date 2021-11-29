Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making Turkish music in Hungary: Can this be a ‘Nasip Kısmet’ moment?

By Elmira Lyapina
Share this article
How fortunate is it to be able to play Turkish folk songs in Hungary, despite the anti-immigrant, Christian-values agenda of the prime minister, Victor Orbán.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Omicron: Senior Nigerian scientist considers fallout, and why travel bans are a waste of time
~ Giving Tuesday: Charitable gifts from donor-advised funds favor education and religion
~ Canada Flooding Highlights Need for Inclusive Climate Action
~ Money, schools and religion: A controversial combo returns to the Supreme Court
~ Young children all find politics engaging but by 15 this has changed – new research shows why
~ What maps made by 20th century suffragists can teach us about holding leaders to account on climate change
~ Canada should look inward to address American protectionism
~ 'Squid Game' highlights plight of South Korean workers sacrificed for nation’s economic gain
~ We were at COP26: It had mixed results
~ Omicron and market sell-off: don't be surprised if there's more turbulence to come
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter