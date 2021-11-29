Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada Flooding Highlights Need for Inclusive Climate Action

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman and children who were stranded by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat in Abbotsford, British Columbia, November 16, 2021. © 2021 Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP © 2021 Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP Canada’s western province of British Columbia is once again reeling from devastation linked to climate change. Following this summer’s deadly heat and rampant wildfires, record rainfall this month has triggered massive flooding, displacing more than 17,000 people and killing at least three. The disastrous flooding…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Omicron: Senior Nigerian scientist considers fallout, and why travel bans are a waste of time
~ Giving Tuesday: Charitable gifts from donor-advised funds favor education and religion
~ Making Turkish music in Hungary: Can this be a ‘Nasip Kısmet’ moment?
~ Money, schools and religion: A controversial combo returns to the Supreme Court
~ Young children all find politics engaging but by 15 this has changed – new research shows why
~ What maps made by 20th century suffragists can teach us about holding leaders to account on climate change
~ Canada should look inward to address American protectionism
~ 'Squid Game' highlights plight of South Korean workers sacrificed for nation’s economic gain
~ We were at COP26: It had mixed results
~ Omicron and market sell-off: don't be surprised if there's more turbulence to come
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter