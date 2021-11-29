Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We were at COP26: It had mixed results

By Thomas Burelli, Professeur en droit, Section de droit civil, Université d’Ottawa (Canada), membre du Conseil scientifique de la Fondation France Libertés, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Alexandre Lillo, Postdoctoral Fellow, Centre de droit public, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Christopher Campbell-Duruflé, Banting Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Land Economy, University of Cambridge
Lauren Touchant, Postdoctoral fellow, Centre d’études en gouvernance et du Centre de droit de l’environnement et de la durabilité mondiale, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
COP26 saw progress and announcements, but the commitments made by states — in addition to having to pass the test of implementation —fall far short of what the science requires.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


