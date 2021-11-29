Tolerance.ca
Hypersonic missiles are fuelling fears of a new superpower arms race

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
According to media reports from Washington, the Biden administration wants to engage China in talks on arms control and non-proliferation. The US president, Joe Biden, and Chinese leader, Xi Jinping discussed the issue during their recent virtual summit.

The issue has not previously been high on the agenda in talks between the two countries, but China’s recent test of a hypersonic missile…


