Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women in sport are winning the fight for equal pay – slowly

By Beth Clarkson, Senior Lecturer in Sports Management, University of Portsmouth
Alex Culvin, Senior Lecturer in Sports Business, Leeds Beckett University
Ali Bowes, Senior Lecturer in Sociology of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
The Welsh national football association has pledged to introduce equal pay for their men’s and women’s teams by 2026. The news comes following a documentary featuring the most capped Welsh player Jess Fishlock, who called the lack of pay parity “unacceptable”.

It also follows the Irish football association’s introduction of pay parity for its national teams. Through…


© The Conversation -


