Human Rights Observatory

As Aucklanders anticipate holiday trips, Māori leaders ask people to stay away from regions with lower vaccination rates

By Dion O'Neale, Lecturer - Department of Physics, University of Auckland; Principal Investigator - Te Pūnaha Matatini, University of Auckland
Andrew Sporle, Honorary associate professor, University of Auckland
Emily Harvey, Principal Investigator, Te Pūnaha Matatini, University of Auckland
Steven Turnbull, Te Pūnaha Matatini Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Auckland
Vaccination and testing requirements will limit the number of infected people leaving Auckland, but cases are likely to spread across the country as people travel in the lead-up to the holiday season.


