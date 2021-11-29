Up to half of Earth's water may come from solar wind and space dust
By Luke Daly, Lecturer in Planetary Geoscience, School of Geographical and Earth Sciences, University of Glasgow
Martin R. Lee, Head of the School of Geographical and Earth Sciences, University of Glasgow
Nick Timms, Associate Professor, Curtin University
Phil Bland, ARC Laureate Fellow, Curtin University
Water is vital for life on Earth, and some experts say we should all drink around two litres every day as part of a healthy lifestyle. But beyond the tap, where does our water come from?
It flows from local rivers, reservoirs and aquifers. But where has that water originated from? Over geological time, Earth cycles water through living organisms, the atmosphere, rivers, oceans, the rocks beneath our feet, and even through the planet’s deep interior.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 29, 2021