Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Up to half of Earth's water may come from solar wind and space dust

By Luke Daly, Lecturer in Planetary Geoscience, School of Geographical and Earth Sciences, University of Glasgow
Martin R. Lee, Head of the School of Geographical and Earth Sciences, University of Glasgow
Nick Timms, Associate Professor, Curtin University
Phil Bland, ARC Laureate Fellow, Curtin University
Share this article
Water is vital for life on Earth, and some experts say we should all drink around two litres every day as part of a healthy lifestyle. But beyond the tap, where does our water come from?

It flows from local rivers, reservoirs and aquifers. But where has that water originated from? Over geological time, Earth cycles water through living organisms, the atmosphere, rivers, oceans, the rocks beneath our feet, and even through the planet’s deep interior.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canada Flooding Highlights Need for Inclusive Climate Action
~ Money, schools and religion: A controversial combo returns to the Supreme Court
~ Young children all find politics engaging but by 15 this has changed – new research shows why
~ What maps made by 20th century suffragists can teach us about holding leaders to account on climate change
~ Canada should look inward to address American protectionism
~ 'Squid Game' highlights plight of South Korean workers sacrificed for nation’s economic gain
~ We were at COP26: It had mixed results
~ Omicron and market sell-off: don't be surprised if there's more turbulence to come
~ Hypersonic missiles are fuelling fears of a new superpower arms race
~ Women in sport are winning the fight for equal pay – slowly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter