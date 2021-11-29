Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

2 out of 3 members of university governing bodies have no professional expertise in the sector. There's the making of a crisis

By Alessandro Pelizzon, Senior Lecturer, School of Law and Justice, Southern Cross University
Adam Lucas, Senior Lecturer, Science and Technology Studies, University of Wollongong
David Noble, Associate Dean (Education), Southern Cross University
Fran Baum, Matthew Flinders Distinguished Professor, Foundation Director, Southgate Institute for Health, Society & Equity, Flinders University
James Guthrie, Distinguished Professor of Accounting, Macquarie University
Justin O'Connor, Professor of Cultural Economy, University of South Australia
Oliver Vodeb, Senior Lecturer in Design, RMIT University
Peter Tregear, Principal Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Senior research fellow, Southern Cross University
Richard Hil, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Human Serivces and Social Work, Griffith University
Siobhan Irving, Sessional Academic, School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
Stephen Lake, PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Universities supposedly have adopted a more corporate approach – but most corporate board members have expertise in the area their company operates in and are more accountable to shareholders.


© The Conversation -


