Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It looks like Omicron causes milder illness – is this how COVID becomes endemic?

By Hamish McCallum, Director, Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security, Griffith University
Share this article
These are very early days in terms of our understanding the Omicron variant. What is known is that it has a large number of mutations, particularly in the spike protein and it appears to be rapidly spreading in specific parts of the world.

Very early indications from Africa suggest it does not cause particularly severe disease (though the World Health Organization has urged…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Money, schools and religion: A controversial combo returns to the Supreme Court
~ Young children all find politics engaging but by 15 this has changed – new research shows why
~ What maps made by 20th century suffragists can teach us about holding leaders to account on climate change
~ Canada should look inward to address American protectionism
~ 'Squid Game' highlights plight of South Korean workers sacrificed for nation’s economic gain
~ We were at COP26: It had mixed results
~ Omicron and market sell-off: don't be surprised if there's more turbulence to come
~ Hypersonic missiles are fuelling fears of a new superpower arms race
~ Women in sport are winning the fight for equal pay – slowly
~ As Aucklanders anticipate holiday trips, Māori leaders ask people to stay away from regions with lower vaccination rates
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter