Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barbados forges a digital path by becoming the first country to establish an embassy in the metaverse

By Janine Mendes-Franco
While operational specifics are still unclear, Michael J. Casey, Chief Content Officer at CoinDesk, which broke the story, says the Barbados government's move has the potential to be "quite disruptive."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


