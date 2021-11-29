We reconstructed birdsong soundscapes from over 200,000 places: and they're getting quieter
By Simon Butler, Associate Professor in Biological Sciences, University of East Anglia
Catriona Morrison, Senior Researcher in Biological Sciences, University of East Anglia
Imagine going to hear your favourite orchestral piece played in a world-class venue – and only the woodwind and brass sections turning up. Whether we’re aware of it or not, this sparse soundscape is similar to what we’re often experiencing when we head out to our favourite parks or nature reserves. The sounds produced by the natural world are changing, which means that the benefits we gain from being in nature are likely to be changing too.
There is growing…
© The Conversation
