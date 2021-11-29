Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we're using filmmaking to encourage vaccination by Black and Latino Angelenos

By Jeremy Kagan, Professor of Film & Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts, University of Southern California
Lourdes Baezconde-Garbanati, Professor of Population and Public Health Sciences; Associate Dean for Community Initiatives; Associate Director for Community Outreach and Engagement, University of Southern California
Sheila Murphy, Professor of Communication , USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
Share this article
Two film crews comprised of Latino and Black cinematic arts graduate students made short films to counter vaccine fears in both communities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We reconstructed birdsong soundscapes from over 200,000 places: and they're getting quieter
~ Drop in students who come to the US to study could affect higher education and jobs
~ The pandemic is changing the way young people eat and how they feel about their bodies: 4 essential reads
~ Millions of Americans struggle to pay their water bills – here's how a national water aid program could work
~ Will Carson v. Makin continue Supreme Court's trend on religion in schools?
~ Who invented video games?
~ How vulnerable is your personal information? 4 essential reads
~ Reverse vaccination technique in mice suggests new way to teach the immune system not to attack lifesaving treatments
~ Could a chewing gum really reduce the spread of COVID-19? Maybe -- but here's what we need to know first
~ Why South African political parties must find a balance between rural versus metro support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter