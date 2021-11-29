Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When 'hunker down' isn't an option: The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season showed how low-income communities face the highest risks

By Marina Lazetic, Senior Research Analyst and Ph.D. Candidate in Human Security, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Karen Jacobsen, Henry J. Leir Chair in Global Migration, Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy, Tufts University
Share this article
The most vulnerable communities are being pushed deeper into poverty with each climate-related disaster. Part of the problem is that government aid helps the wealthiest people most.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We reconstructed birdsong soundscapes from over 200,000 places: and they're getting quieter
~ Drop in students who come to the US to study could affect higher education and jobs
~ The pandemic is changing the way young people eat and how they feel about their bodies: 4 essential reads
~ Millions of Americans struggle to pay their water bills – here's how a national water aid program could work
~ Will Carson v. Makin continue Supreme Court's trend on religion in schools?
~ Who invented video games?
~ How vulnerable is your personal information? 4 essential reads
~ Reverse vaccination technique in mice suggests new way to teach the immune system not to attack lifesaving treatments
~ Why we're using filmmaking to encourage vaccination by Black and Latino Angelenos
~ Could a chewing gum really reduce the spread of COVID-19? Maybe -- but here's what we need to know first
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter