Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why people in some parts of England pay far more than others to heat their homes

By André Neto-Bradley, Research associate, University of Cambridge
Nick Malleson, Associate Professor of Geographical Information Systems, University of Leeds
Patricia Ternes, Researcher in Simulating Urban Systems, University of Leeds
Ruchi Choudhary, Professor of Architectural Engineering, University of Cambridge
The energy used to heat and light our homes doesn’t get as much attention as aviation, coal power or steel production, yet it contributes to more than 10% of emissions worldwide. Improving the energy efficiency of homes and reducing the carbon used to heat them is essential.

In the UK, the government recently announced a £5,000 subsidy for households to install heat…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


