Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Radicals Target Roma People in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the C14 far right group, some of them wearing balaclavas, march toward an Russian orthodox church in Kiev, Ukraine. (File photo, April 20, 2018) © AP Photo/Felipe Dana On October 17 around 50 far-right radicals, some carrying flaming torches, went door to door in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, near Kyiv, chanting hateful slogans and calling for violence against local Roma residents. The mob spray-painted hate speech comments on the fence of one Roma family’s house. The march was apparently a response to a reported attack on a man two days earlier, allegedly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


