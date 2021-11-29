Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Omicron: why the WHO designated it a variant of concern

By Ed Feil, Professor of Microbial Evolution at The Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the B.1.1.529 lineage of Sars-CoV-2, thought to have emerged in southern Africa, is to be designated as a variant of concern (VoC) named omicron. This decision has already precipitated a broad shift in priorities in pandemic management on a global scale.

The WHO has recommended, among other…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


