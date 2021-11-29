Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine give longer-lasting protection than mRNA shots?

By Nathan Bartlett, Associate Professor, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy, University of Newcastle
Share this article
Last week, AstraZeneca’s chief executive officer said the company’s COVID vaccine may provide longer-lasting protection than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer’s, especially in older people.

CEO Pascal Soriot said this might explain the United Kingdom’s more stable hospitalisation rate compared to the escalating COVID situation in continental…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australian booksellers are facing a supply chain 'crisis'. Here's how books get into your hands – and how you can keep reading
~ Here's to the ladies who lunch: one of Sondheim's greatest achievements was writing complex women
~ Beijing Winter Olympics: RSF urges press to protect themselves against surveillance
~ ‘In my country, I feared the war. But here I feared the Home Office': Asylum seekers speak on the UK refugee process
~ South Africa isn't doing enough to provide HIV prevention treatment for mothers: why it needs to
~ Burnout by design? Warehouse and shipping workers pay the hidden cost of the holiday season
~ The government's planned 'anti-troll' laws won't help most victims of online trolling
~ Australia’s new agricultural work visa could supercharge the forces of exploitation
~ Are new COVID variants like Omicron linked to low vaccine coverage? Here's what the science says
~ A new way to keep First Nations people with dementia connected to Country, community, family and culture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter