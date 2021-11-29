Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beijing Winter Olympics: RSF urges press to protect themselves against surveillance

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges journalists and media to protect themselves against the Chinese regime's surveillance when covering the Winter Olympics in early 2022.From 4th to 20th February, 2022, China will host the 24th Olympic Winter Games and, although access to pre-Olympic events for foreign journalists has been


© Reporters without borders -


