Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are new COVID variants like Omicron linked to low vaccine coverage? Here's what the science says

By Jennifer Juno, Senior research fellow, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
Adam Wheatley, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, The University of Melbourne
With low COVID vaccination coverage in southern Africa, some have suggested global vaccine inequities may be responsible for the emergence of Omicron.


© The Conversation -


