Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the news media bargaining code fit for purpose?

By Caroline Fisher, Co-author of the Digital News Report: Australia, Deputy Director of the News and Media Research Centre, and Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Canberra
Kerry McCallum, Professor of Communication and Media Studies, Director, News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Sora Park, Associate Dean of Research, Faculty of Arts & Design, University of Canberra
Several measures need to be put in place to track the code’s effectiveness in protecting news outlets and the public interest.


© The Conversation -


