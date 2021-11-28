Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, it's rocket science: Australia needs eyes in space to monitor our tinderbox landscape

By Marta Yebra, Associate professor, Australian National University
James Gilbert, Lead Engineer, Australian National University
Nicolas Younes, Postdoctoral research fellow, Australian National University
Rob Sharp, Professor, Australian National University
Share this article
As climate change worsens, bushfires are likely to become more intense and frequent. We must find new ways of managing bushfires to prevent catastrophic events altogether.

Satellite data can help in this task. It helps us identify where and when vegetation such as grass and leaves forms a continuous swath of fuel dry enough for a catastrophic


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia’s new agricultural work visa could supercharge the forces of exploitation
~ Are new COVID variants like Omicron linked to low vaccine coverage? Here's what the science says
~ A new way to keep First Nations people with dementia connected to Country, community, family and culture
~ Is the news media bargaining code fit for purpose?
~ The Iran nuclear talks are resuming, but is there any trust left to strike a deal?
~ Central African Republic: Detain War Crimes Suspect Now
~ Human-elephant conflict could lead to the extinction of elephants in Bangladesh
~ France complicit in heinous crimes committed by Egyptian state, website reveals
~ Cambodian rapper vows to continue writing critical songs after a year in jail for incitement
~ The compelling case for a future fund for social housing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter