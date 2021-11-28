Tolerance.ca
The compelling case for a future fund for social housing

By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
The Grattan Institute is proposing a $20 billion fund managed by the Future Fund Board of Guardians which, if matched by the states, would fund 6,000 new places per year.


© The Conversation -


