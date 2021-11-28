Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial intelligence may not actually be the solution for stopping the spread of fake news

By Sze-Fung Lee, Research Assistant, Department of Information Studies, McGill University
Benjamin C. M. Fung, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Data Mining for Cybersecurity, McGill University
Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly sophisticated. But we’re still a long way off from AI being able to discern what’s fake news.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


