South Africa's isn't doing enough to provide HIV prevention treatment for mothers: why it needs to
By Dvora Joseph Davey, Honorary Senior Lecturer in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of Cape Town
Linda-Gail Bekker, Professor of medicine and deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town
It is urgent and overdue to implement PrEP in pregnancy and during breastfeeding. Failure to do so allows ongoing avoidable HIV infection among women in South Africa and their infants.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 28, 2021