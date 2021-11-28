Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The people most at risk of HIV in Kenya aren't using preventive drugs: we asked why

By Makobu Kimani, Post-doctoral researcher, KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Program, Kenya Medical Research Institute
Stigma and criminalisation of same-sex relationships makes it difficult for transgender women and men who have sex with men to seek preventive services. This compounds their risk for HIV infection.


© The Conversation


