Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Press Freedom and the Indian Judiciary

By Unbias The News
In India, journalists are being unfairly charged with defamation, sedition, and publishing fake news. Despite the constitutional guarantee of press freedom, threats to the press are rampant in the country.


