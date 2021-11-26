Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We interviewed 150 women migrants – revealing how their journeys involve peril at every turn

By Katie Kuschminder, Associate Professor, Maastricht Economic and Social Research Institute on Innovation and Technology (UNU-MERIT), United Nations University
Share this article
Eight academics from across the world interviewed around 150 women about their stories of migration – revealing the threat many experience at every stage of their journey.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Black Friday for Amazon workers: the human costs behind consumer convenience
~ Joe Biden: why the US president's approval ratings have fallen so far
~ Turkey's currency crisis is a textbook example of what not to do with interest rates
~ How poorer citizens pay the price of economic change in the UK
~ Channel deaths: the UK has clear legal responsibilities towards people crossing in small boats
~ How the COVID pandemic changed digital journalism
~ Germany’s new government: what the world can expect in a post-Merkel era
~ Renewable energy is fuelling a forgotten conflict in Africa's last colony
~ ‘Unfit for military service': How Azerbaijan stigmatizes LGBTQ+ military personnel
~ Cyberflashing could be criminalised: here's how a change in the law would help victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter