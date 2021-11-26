Tolerance.ca
How poorer citizens pay the price of economic change in the UK

By Stewart Lansley, Visiting Fellow, School of Policy Studies, University of Bristol., University of Bristol
Despite the early claims of British prime minister Boris Johnson’s much vaunted plan to cap personal adult social care costs, his government’s new plan – designed to save the Treasury £900 million year – will see only those people with more expensive homes gain. The poorer pensioner still risks losing their home.


