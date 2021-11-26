Tolerance.ca
How the COVID pandemic changed digital journalism

By James Mahon, Lecturer in Mobile and Broadcast Journalism, University of the West of Scotland
In the last decade, smartphones and mobile technology have altered newsrooms, transforming news gathering, live broadcasting and content distribution. Trained on an iPhone 4s at the University of Sheffield in 2011, I was one of the first mobile journalists in the UK. Over the course of my career broadcasting live, from war zones in Iraq to tornados in the US, mobile technology has been the primary vehicle for capturing, curating and distributing packaged and live content.

Now the media world has again…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


