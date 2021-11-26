Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Germany’s new government: what the world can expect in a post-Merkel era

By Ed Turner, Reader in Politics, Co-Director, Aston Centre for Europe, Aston University
Leaders of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FDP) have reached a deal on their coalition agreement for government, paving the way for a new administration to replace that of Angela Merkel.

The agreement is the product of negotiation by some 22 working groups, with around 300 participants from the three parties from national and state levels. It includes a detailed programme for the government to follow. The parties still need to sign off the deal, but an upset looks most unlikely, and the SPD’s…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


