Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renewable energy is fuelling a forgotten conflict in Africa's last colony

By Joanna Allan, Senior Lecturer, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
Morocco has positioned itself as a global leader in the fight against climate change, with one of the highest-rated national action plans. But though the north African country intends to generate half its electricity from renewables by 2030, its plans show that much of this energy will come from wind and solar farms in occupied land in neighbouring Western Sahara. Indeed, in my research…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Black Friday for Amazon workers: the human costs behind consumer convenience
~ Joe Biden: why the US president's approval ratings have fallen so far
~ Turkey's currency crisis is a textbook example of what not to do with interest rates
~ We interviewed 150 women migrants – revealing how their journeys involve peril at every turn
~ How poorer citizens pay the price of economic change in the UK
~ Channel deaths: the UK has clear legal responsibilities towards people crossing in small boats
~ How the COVID pandemic changed digital journalism
~ Germany’s new government: what the world can expect in a post-Merkel era
~ ‘Unfit for military service': How Azerbaijan stigmatizes LGBTQ+ military personnel
~ Cyberflashing could be criminalised: here's how a change in the law would help victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter