Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black Friday: retailers are forcing our heads into the sand to avoid facing climate realities

By Alan Bradshaw, Professor of Marketing, Royal Holloway University of London
Black Friday – widely considered the first day of the Christmas shopping season – is celebrated this year on 26 November. “Celebrated” might not be the best term to use, however, when you consider the injury and death toll the day has historically brought.

Since Black Friday always falls on the Friday following the American holiday of Thanksgiving,…


© The Conversation -


