Australia's Black Summer of fire was not normal – and we can prove it

By Garry Cook, Honorary Fellow, CSIRO
Andrew Dowdy, Principal Research Scientist, Australian Bureau of Meteorology
Juergen Knauer, Research fellow, CSIRO
Mick Meyer, Post Retirement Fellow, CSIRO
Pep Canadell, Chief research scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; and Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Peter Briggs, Scientific Programmer and Data Analyst, CSIRO
Forest fires in Australia are burning more land across more of the year than ever before, as climate-linked fire weather worsens.


