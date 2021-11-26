The hunt for coronavirus variants: how the new one was found and what we know so far
By Prof. Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology, Stellenbosch University
Cathrine Scheepers, Senior Medical Scientist, University of the Witwatersrand
Jinal Bhiman, Principal Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Marietjie Venter, Head: Zoonotic, Arbo and Respiratory Virus Programme, Professor, Department Medical Virology, University of Pretoria
Tulio de Oliveira, Director: KRISP - KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Since early in the COVID pandemic, the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa has been monitoring changes in SARS-CoV-2. This was a valuable tool to understand better how the virus spread. In late 2020, the network detected a new virus lineage, 501Y.V2, which later became known as the beta…
- Friday, November 26, 2021