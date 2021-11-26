Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Parliament backs RSF’s call for moratorium on arrests of journalists in Somalia

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsIn a resolution on the human rights situation in Somalia adopted yesterday, the European Parliament has endorsed the call for a moratorium on arrests of journalists in Somalia that Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and its partner, the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ), issued more than a year ago and have been reiterating ever since. The resolution “deplores the recent attacks on journalists and media personnel” and “calls on the Somali authoritie


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Australia's Black Summer of fire was not normal – and we can prove it
~ The hunt for coronavirus variants: how the new one was found and what we know so far
~ Why some people find it harder to be happy
~ Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA's latest DART mission
~ How religion influences Indonesian workers to seek work-life balance
~ Saif el-Islam Gaddafi's candidacy turned down
~ At arms, the enemy is at the gates, by Manlio Dinucci
~ France and Italy to steer the EU?
~ Voluntary assisted dying is one step closer in NSW. Now the negotiation starts
~ Many define Adele's voice by its power. But the true artistry comes from her fragile, authentic self
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter