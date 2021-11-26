Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voluntary assisted dying is one step closer in NSW. Now the negotiation starts

By Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
New South Wales is moving closer to legalising voluntary assisted dying. But there are hurdles ahead.

After days of speeches in the NSW lower house, MPs voted yesterday – 53 in favour and 36 against – to consider the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2021 in detail.



Now MPs will consider multiple amendments, largely around proposed safeguards, before the bill returns to the upper house.

So what does this mean for terminally-ill people in NSW?

Independent…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Saif el-Islam Gaddafi's candidacy turned down
~ At arms, the enemy is at the gates, by Manlio Dinucci
~ France and Italy to steer the EU?
~ Many define Adele's voice by its power. But the true artistry comes from her fragile, authentic self
~ Pat Cummins becomes Australian men's test captain: why is it so rare for a fast bowler to take the reins?
~ As Australia deploys troops and police, what now for Solomon Islands?
~ Australia's strategy to revive international education is right to aim for more diversity
~ COVID death data can be shared to make it look like vaccines don't work, or worse – but that's not the whole picture
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a crazy week in Canberra
~ Belvoir’s The Boomkak Panto is a joyous, subversive and Australian twist on the classic Christmas tradition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter