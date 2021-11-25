Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belvoir’s The Boomkak Panto is a joyous, subversive and Australian twist on the classic Christmas tradition

By Gabriella Edelstein, Lecturer in English, University of Newcastle
Share this article
Review: The Boomkak Panto, directed by Richard Carroll and Virginia Gay, Belvoir

The great Victorian playwright George Bernard Shaw was not an admirer of pantomimes. He wrote in 1897 that this dramatic genre is “a glittering, noisy void”, which worries “the physical senses without any recreative appeal to the emotions and through them to the intellect”.

What value, then, can there be to a pantomime? As Virginia Gay and Richard Carroll’s exuberant The…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The religious discrimination bill is not just words – it will make LGBTIQ+ Australians sick
~ First Nations children are still being removed at disproportionate rates. Cultural assumptions about parenting need to change
~ Want to solve the housing crisis? Address super-charged demand
~ Why it's normal for COVID-19 vaccine immunity to wane, and how booster shots can help
~ #WhereisPengShuai: Totalitarianism, violence against women and an overdue Olympic boycott?
~ Why it's location, location, location, even when it comes to galaxy evolution
~ Mask wearing wasn't disputed in previous crises – so why is it so hotly contested today?
~ Freddie Mercury 30 years on – remembering the theatrical, eccentric genius
~ Social care cap: how the new system will work and why it’s unfair – an expert explains
~ Making sense of Wole Soyinka's difficult and brilliant new novel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter