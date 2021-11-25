Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The religious discrimination bill is not just words – it will make LGBTIQ+ Australians sick

By Karinna Saxby, Research Fellow & PhD Candidate, Monash University
Increasing the stigma around LGBTIQ+ people leads to poorer health outcomes for a group that is already more vulnerable in the health system.


