First Nations children are still being removed at disproportionate rates. Cultural assumptions about parenting need to change
By Jacynta Krakouer, Research Fellow, Monash University
Alex Bhathal, Lecturer, La Trobe University
Catherine Chamberlain, Professor Indigenous Health Equity, The University of Melbourne
James C. Beaufils, Research fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Paul Gray, Associate professor, Jumbunna Insitute for Indigenous Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney
Tatiana Corrales, Research Fellow, Monash University
Child protection processes in Australia have a history of injustice that disproportionately targets and harms First Nations children, families and communities.
As a result, contemporary child protection systems and associated professions have sought to distance themselves from explicitly racist past policies and practices by apologising for their past involvement in the Stolen Generations and committing to change.
Yet child protection systems continue to operate on assumptions about
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 25, 2021